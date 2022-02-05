Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 24-28; Los Angeles 25-28

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

New York received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 120-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the loss, the Knicks had strong showings from shooting guard Evan Fournier, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five rebounds, and center Mitchell Robinson, who almost posted a triple-double on 14 points, 11 boards, and eight blocks.

Los Angeles lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Clippers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Lakers were just a bucket short of a win and fell 111-110 to Los Angeles. Despite the defeat, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds.

New York is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Nov. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 104-98. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.