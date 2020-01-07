Lakers vs. Knicks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 10-26; Los Angeles 29-7

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 106-99 on Sunday. Los Angeles' PF Anthony Davis was one of the most active players for the team as he almost posted a double-double on 24 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Davis.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 135-132 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. New York was up 45-29 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Lakers and New York were neck-and-neck, but the Lakers came up empty-handed with a 124-123 defeat. Maybe the Lakers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

New York have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.