Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 38-30; Los Angeles 38-30

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Staples Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lakers strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 123-110. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday. Point guard Derrick Rose and small forward Reggie Bullock were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former had 25 points and eight assists along with six boards and the latter shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 38-30. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lakers rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.6 on average. As for the Knicks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them first in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.