Lakers vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 12-32 overall and 6-15 at home, while Los Angeles is 34-9 overall and 18-4 on the road. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, knocking off Cleveland by a final score of 106-86. The Lakers, meanwhile, have lost two of three after having a nine-game winning streak halted a week ago. Los Angeles is favored by 11-points in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 222.

New York's contest against Cleveland on Monday was close at halftime, but the Knicks turned it on in the second half with 57 points. New York limited the Cavs to 27.7 percent shooting in the second half. Marcus Morris (19 points) and Julius Randle (19 points) were the top scorers for New York.

The Knicks have also had massive success at home against the Lakers recently. In fact, New York is 7-1 in its last eight home games against Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was pulverized by the Celtics on Monday, losing 139-107. The Lakers were down 104-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. It was the Lakers' largest margin of defeat this season. However, the Lakers enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 114.0 points per game, the seventh-best mark in the NBA.

The Knicks are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 48.5 mark on the season.

