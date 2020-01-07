Lakers vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from model on 26-13 run

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will put a five-game winning streak on the line on Tuesday evening. The New York Knicks will be in town for a battle between high-profile NBA teams, with the visitors playing improved basketball in recent days.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 13.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Knicks on Tuesday. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Knicks vs. Lakers.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Lakers -13.5

Lakers vs. Knicks over-under: 220.5 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Lakers -1228, Knicks +747

NYK: The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games

LAL: The Lakers are 2-8-1 in the last 11 against the spread

Why the Lakers can cover

The model understands that the Lakers are the vastly superior team from a talent perspective. That isn't breaking any new ground considering the point spread, but Los Angeles is one of a handful of teams that rank as elite on both ends of the floor. The Lakers land in the top five of the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency, with numerous sub-categories painting Los Angeles in a light that supports their sparkling win-loss record.

In this matchup, the Knicks' best offensive trait is ball security and New York needs to maintain its penchant for avoiding turnovers. However, the Lakers are one of the best teams in the league at creating havoc on defense, and any favorable opportunities in transition could only magnify the talent advantage for Los Angeles.

Why the Knicks can cover

But the talent edge for Los Angeles doesn't guarantee it will cover the Lakers vs. Knicks spread. The model has also considered that the Knicks are playing improved basketball in the last couple of weeks, and that is on display with a 3-2 record in the last five games. New York is a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the NBA and, considering that defensive rebounding is a relative weakness for the Lakers, that is an area to potentially exploit for the visitors.

Offensively, the Knicks are led by Marcus Morris and Julius Randle, with the veteran forwards performing at a high level. Morris is converting a robust 47 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, while Randle is averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. Both could be used against James and Davis as well, with the Knicks having a plethora of lineup combinations to use.

How to make Lakers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Lakers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.