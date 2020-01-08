Lakers vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven model on 26-13 run

The improving New York Knicks (10-26) will travel to Los Angeles to face off with the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers (29-7) on Tuesday evening. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the forefront, the Lakers have won five games in a row. James (illness) is probable to play on Tuesday. On the flip side, the Knicks have a 3-2 record in the last five games and have showed signs of life as the calendar flips to 2020.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 12.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Knicks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Knicks on Tuesday. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Knicks vs. Lakers.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Lakers -12.5

Lakers vs. Knicks over-under: 221.5 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Lakers -1049, Knicks +675

NYK: The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games

LAL: The Lakers are 2-8-1 in the last 11 against the spread

Why the Lakers can cover

The model has considered that the Lakers have a stark edge in high-end talent. New York does have a collection of quality veteran players but, in short, no one on the Knicks' roster can realistically match the firepower associated with the Lakers. James enters this game averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game, and he remains one of the NBA's best players.

If anything, James is playing even better than he did before suffering an injury in 2018-19, and he is flanked by Anthony Davis, who is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season. The Lakers are one of the best offensive teams in the league, using the two-man core to its full advantage, and Los Angeles is also quite strong defensively. That comes with strong personnel and scheme advantages, with the addition of a sometimes shaky offense from the Knicks.

Why the Knicks can cover

But the talent edge for Los Angeles doesn't guarantee it will cover the Lakers vs. Knicks spread. The model has also considered that the Knicks are playing improved basketball in the last couple of weeks, and that is on display with a 3-2 record in the last five games. New York is a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the NBA and, considering that defensive rebounding is a relative weakness for the Lakers, that is an area to potentially exploit for the visitors.

Offensively, the Knicks are led by Marcus Morris and Julius Randle, with the veteran forwards performing at a high level. Morris is converting a robust 47 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, while Randle is averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. Both could be used against James and Davis as well, with the Knicks having a plethora of lineup combinations to use.

How to make Lakers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Lakers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.