The top defensive teams in the NBA square off when the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The Knicks (27-27) have posted back-to-back victories following a 1-5 swoon and are holding down the eighth and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference. Short-handed Los Angeles (33-20) is 3-2 on its road trip after a surprisingly lopsided 25-point victory at Brooklyn on Saturday, improving to 5-6 since LeBron James was injured.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -3.5

Lakers vs. Knicks over-under: 205.5 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: New York -150, Los Angeles +130

LAL: The Lakers are 17-9 on the road

NYK: The Knicks are 16-10 at home

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles ranks No. 2 in the league in scoring defense (105.8) and limited the Nets, the NBA's highest-scoring team, to 101 points in Saturday's victory. The Lakers finally broke out of their offensive funk, having averaged a league-worst 101.4 points in the first 10 games since James was hurt before erupting for 126 against Brooklyn. Eight players scored in double figures for Los Angeles, which connected on 19 of 34 3-point attempts.

Andre Drummond is filling a huge void inside for the Lakers, who have been without Anthony Davis (calf) for nearly two months and could be without backup center Marc Gasol (hamstring) for a third straight game. Drummond, in his third game with the team, notched his second straight double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds Saturday. He joined Bob McAdoo as the only Laker to post 20 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes or fewer.

Why the Knicks can cover

Second-leading scorer RJ Barrett (17.6 points per game) has been instrumental in the last two wins, hitting a tie-breaking 3-pointer in overtime vs. Memphis on Friday and knocking down another huge trey with 34 seconds left in Sunday's victory. He finished one point shy of his fourth straight 20-point game and continued his hot shooting by going 3 of 6 from behind the arc. In his last seven games, Barrett has hit 21 of 32 3-point attempts.

Power forward Julius Randle followed up his triple-double against Memphis by scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing eight boards Sunday. The No. 7 overall pick of the Lakers in the 2014 NBA Draft, Randle has scored at least 22 points in seven of his last 11 games and is averaging a career-best 22.8 points. New York allows a league-low 104.4 points per game and Sunday's victory marked the fifth time in nine games it held an opponent under 100.

