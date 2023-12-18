The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New York Knicks in a cross-conference rivalry matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 15-11 overall and 10-2 at home, while New York is 14-11 overall and 7-8 on the road. The two biggest teams in the NBA's two largest markets, these two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups, but the Knicks do have a 7-3 edge against the spread during that span.

This season, the Knicks are 13-11-1 against the spread, while the Lakers are 11-15 against the number. For Monday's matchup, Los Angeles is favored by 4 points in the latest Lakers vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Knicks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Knicks over/under: 234.5 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Lakers: -180, Knicks: +151

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 129-115 to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Despite the loss, the Lakers got a solid performance out of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 assists. Those 14 assists set a new season-high mark for him, while Austin Reaves also contributed 22 points while Rui Hachimura had 20 points off the bench.

However, Anthony Davis' absence was clearly felt and he is listed as questionable (hip) for Monday's meeting with the Knicks. Davis is averaging 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game this season, and that sort of productivity won't be easily replaced if he can't participate against the Knicks. James is also listed as questionable with a calf contusion.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a grim 144-122 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle both had 22 points in the loss.

However, the Knicks went just 11-for-35 from the 3-point line and allowed the Clippers to shoot 56.8% from the floor. New York ranks ninth in points allowed per game (111.8) this season, and that was only the second time all year that the Knicks have given up more than 133 points in a game. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out for Monday.

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in.

