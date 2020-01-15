Lakers vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 19-21; Los Angeles 33-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Lakers' contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned on the heat in the second half with 81 points. The Lakers blew past Cleveland 128-99. It was another big night for SF LeBron James, who had 31 points and eight assists. The matchup made it James' third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Orlando escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. Orlando can attribute much of their success to SG Evan Fournier, who had 25 points and six assists, and C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Los Angeles is now 33-7 while Orlando sits at 19-21. The Lakers are 29-3 after wins this year, the Magic 8-10.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.60

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.