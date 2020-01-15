Lakers vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Orlando 19-21; Los Angeles 33-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Lakers' contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was close at halftime, but the Lakers turned on the heat in the second half with 81 points. The Lakers blew past Cleveland 128-99. It was another big night for SF LeBron James, who had 31 points and eight assists. The matchup made it James' third in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Orlando escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. Orlando can attribute much of their success to SG Evan Fournier, who had 25 points and six assists, and C Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Los Angeles is now 33-7 while Orlando sits at 19-21. The Lakers are 29-3 after wins this year, the Magic 8-10.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.60
Odds
The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 87
- Nov 25, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 17, 2018 - Orlando 130 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 31, 2018 - Orlando 127 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Orlando 109 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 11, 2015 - Orlando 101 vs. Los Angeles 99
