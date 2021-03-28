Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 15-30; Los Angeles 29-17

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Orlando Magic will be on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Staples Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Magic will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Orlando came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday, falling 112-105. Point guard Michael Carter-Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando; Carter-Williams picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-13, 11-point finish.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 100-86 victory at home. Los Angeles' center Montrezl Harrell was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Orlando's loss took them down to 15-30 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 29-17. If the Lakers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Orlando's center Khem Birch, who dropped a double-double on 15 boards and 14 points, and power forward Chuma Okeke, who had 22 points along with six boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.