Through 3 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Orlando Magic 87-64 three quarters in.

Small forward LeBron James has led the way so far for the Lakers, as he has 25 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks. Orlando has been led by shooting guard Terrence Ross, who so far has 15 points along with four boards.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 5-22; Los Angeles 14-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything went Los Angeles' way against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday as they made off with a 116-95 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-45. Small forward LeBron James continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 33 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost 106-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday on a last-minute jumper from Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson with 0:02 left to play. Despite the loss, the Magic had strong showings from shooting guard Terrence Ross, who had 22 points, and small forward Franz Wagner, who had 20 points.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles is now 14-13 while Orlando sits at 5-22. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.1 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 101.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles and Orlando both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Apr 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Orlando 103

Mar 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 93

Jan 15, 2020 - Orlando 119 vs. Los Angeles 118

Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 87

Nov 25, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Los Angeles 104

Nov 17, 2018 - Orlando 130 vs. Los Angeles 117

Mar 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Orlando 107

Jan 31, 2018 - Orlando 127 vs. Los Angeles 105

Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 95

Dec 23, 2016 - Orlando 109 vs. Los Angeles 90

Mar 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 98

Nov 11, 2015 - Orlando 101 vs. Los Angeles 99

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Anthony Davis: Out (Knee)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Orlando