The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back on track when they battle the Orlando Magic in a key interconference matchup on Monday night. Los Angeles is coming off a 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, while Orlando downed Washington 120-105 on Friday. The Lakers (43-27), who lead the Pacific Division and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, are 15-18 on the road this season. The Magic (33-38), who are second in the Southeast Division and the eighth seed in the East, are 18-17 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216. Before making any Magic vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 151-111 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Magic:

Lakers vs. Magic spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Lakers vs. Magic over/under: 216 points

Lakers vs. Magic money line: Los Angeles -190, Orlando +158

LAL: The Lakers have covered the spread in 48 of their last 77 games (+15.22 units)

ORL: The Magic have hit the game total under in 41 of their last 65 games (+14.60 units)

Lakers vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Veteran point guard Luka Doncic has been on a roll of late. In the loss to Chicago on Saturday, he poured in 34 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists. He scored 31 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in a 120-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. In 39 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 27.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.1 minutes.

Veteran small forward LeBron James (groin) is listed as probable to play against the Magic. He had missed two weeks with the injury, but played 31 minutes in the loss to the Bulls on Saturday. In that game, he finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. In 59 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds in 34.8 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero has been dominant of late, scoring 30 or more points in four of the past five games, including three double-doubles. In a 118-111 loss at Minnesota on March 14, he poured in 43 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out three assists. He had 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 108-103 win at Cleveland on March 16. In 37 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 34.2 minutes.

Small forward Franz Wagner is also become a difference-maker for the Magic. In 51 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes. He had a near double-double in the win over Washington on Friday. In 24 minutes of action, he scored 21 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists. He scored 20 points, and added eight rebounds and seven assists in a 116-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Magic 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 216 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Magic on Monday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.