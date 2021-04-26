The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Orlando Magic in a Monday night clash. The Lakers are 35-25 this season, though Los Angeles has lost the last three games. Orlando (18-42) has a rest disadvantage after hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. Anthony Davis (calf), Marc Gasol (finger) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) are listed as probable for Los Angeles, with Dennis Schroder (calf) listed as questionable. LeBron James (ankle) is out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Los Angeles is listed as a 10-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210 in the latest Lakers vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any Magic vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Magic vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Magic spread: Lakers -10

Lakers vs. Magic over-under: 210 points

Lakers vs. Magic money line: Lakers -600, Magic +450

LAL: The Lakers are 12-18 against the spread in 2020-21 home games

ORL: The Magic are 11-15 against the spread in non-conference games

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles is keyed by the NBA's best defense. The Lakers are allowing opponents to score only 106.3 points per 100 possession, the No. 1 mark in the league, and they rank in the top three in both effective field goal percentage allowed (52.3 percent) and turnover creation rate (15.4 percent). Opponents are making only 11.2 3-pointers per game against Los Angeles, the second-fewest allowed in the NBA, and the Lakers are a top-five team in 3-point accuracy allowed at 35.0 percent. Los Angeles rounds out their profile with top-eight marks in defensive rebound rate (74.6 percent), blocked shots (5.3 per game) and free throw prevention rate.

Orlando is one of the league's worst offensive teams, ranking dead-last in shooting efficiency, and the Lakers should be able to generate stops. On the other side, the Magic are a bottom-five defense on a per-possession basis, and the Lakers are No. 6 in the NBA in free throw creation rate. Los Angeles is also a top-10 team in field goal percentage (47.3 percent), with above-average marks in effective field goal percentage (almost 54 percent) and offensive rebound rate (26.7 percent).

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic take care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 13 percent of possessions, and that can swing the math in their favor offensively despite modest peripheral statistics. On the defensive end, Orlando is one of the best rebounding teams in the league, grabbing 75 percent of available opportunities after forcing a miss.

The Magic are also a top-three team in the NBA in free throw prevention, and Orlando leads the NBA in committing only 17 fouls per game. Los Angeles is the more talented team, but the Lakers commit a turnover on 15.4 percent of offensive possessions, a bottom-three mark in the league. Beyond that, the Lakers have a bottom-five offense since the All-Star break, scoring only 1.07 points per possession since mid-March.

How to make Magic vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 201 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.