Who's Playing
Dallas @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Dallas 35-35; Los Angeles 34-36
What to Know
This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.04 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 114-110 to the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Austin Reaves, who had 24 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 137-128 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was center Dwight Powell out in front picking up 22 points in addition to eight rebounds. Powell's performance made up for a slower game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 34-34-2 against the spread.
Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks in the teams' previous meeting in February, sneaking past 111-108. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 12, 2023 - Dallas 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 25, 2022 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Mar 29, 2022 - Dallas 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 01, 2022 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 24, 2021 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 22, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Dallas 95
- Dec 01, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 110
- Jan 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 103
- Oct 31, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 93