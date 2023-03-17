Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 35-35; Los Angeles 34-36

What to Know

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.04 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 114-110 to the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Austin Reaves, who had 24 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 137-128 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was center Dwight Powell out in front picking up 22 points in addition to eight rebounds. Powell's performance made up for a slower game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 34-34-2 against the spread.

Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks in the teams' previous meeting in February, sneaking past 111-108. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.