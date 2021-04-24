The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 32-26 overall and 15-14 at home, while Los Angeles is 35-24 overall and 18-11 on the road. The teams went head-to-head on Thursday, with Dallas earning the 115-110 win as a 3.5-point favorite in that contest.

Mavericks vs. Lakers spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks vs. Lakers over-under: 217 points

Mavericks vs. Lakers money line: Dallas -125, Los Angeles +105

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks snuck past Los Angeles with a 115-110 victory. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic had a big night with 30 points and eight assists along with nine rebounds in the win over the Lakers on Thursday. It move them to just 1.5 games back of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings with Dallas at sixth and Los Angeles at fifth.

Dallas took 36 trips to the free throw line in the win while Los Angeles only had 17 free throw attempts. Look for the Mavericks to continue to attack the rim to test Davis defensively on the inside and to try to create foul trouble for a Lakers squad that is still short-handed with Anthony Davis on a minutes restriction and LeBron James (ankle) out.

What you need to know about the Lakers

If Dallas want to pull off the needed double, the Mavericks will need to focus on stopping Los Angeles' point guard Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 dimes, and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (questionable, ankle), who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. Andre Drummond also had a big night with 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Davis made his long-awaited return from a calf injury that cost him two months, but only played 17 minutes and went 2-for-10 with four points and four rebounds. It will be interesting to see how his injury has responded and how many minutes the Lakers plan for him coming off a day of rest.

