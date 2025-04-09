The Dallas Mavericks (38-41) host the Los Angeles Lakers (48-31) in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Mavs are fighting for a play-in spot and are the 10th seed in the West. Dallas has dropped three of its last four games. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Mavs 135-104. Meanwhile, the Lakers had their two-game win streak halted. The OKC Thunder defeated Los Angeles 136-120 on Tuesday.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the home team is 17-24 this season. These teams played twice this season, and both teams won. Los Angeles beat Dallas 107-99 on Feb. 25. The Lakers are 4-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Mavericks:

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Los Angeles -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Los Angeles -174, Dallas +145

LAL: The Lakers are 43-34-2 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavs are 37-40-2 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an impactful playmaker who will look to make his mark against his former team. This season, he averages 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. He's finished with 30-plus points and at least six assists in two of his last three games. In Sunday's win over the Thunder, Doncic had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Forward LeBron James continues to be an all-around force. James logs 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. The 40-year-old has tallied at least 27 points in three of his last four matchups. On Tuesday OKC, James finished with 28 points seven rebounds and three assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Forward Anthony Davis (probable, adductor) is expected to suit up against his former team for the first time since the trade. As a member of the Mavs, Davis has recorded two 20-plus points double-doubles. In the April 2 win over the Hawks, he had 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. This season, he's averaging 25 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Forward P.J. Washington can generate his own shot off the dribble. Washington logs 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and makes 37.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's scored 15-plus points in five of his last eight games. On March 29 against the Bulls, Washington totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Mavericks and is leaning Over the total, projecting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Mavericks and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Mavericks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.