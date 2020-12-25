In arguably the most anticipated game of the NBA's showcase regular season slate on Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks will visit the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the NBA Christmas Day 2020 schedule. This is the fourth game of a five-contest NBA schedule for Friday. The Mavericks began their season with a road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Lakers also dropped their season opener, losing on ring night to the L.A. Clippers.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET from the Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the six-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Lakers picks, see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Lakers -6

Lakers vs. Mavericks over-under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Lakers -270, Mavericks +230

LAL: Lakers are 17-14-1 against the spread in their last 32 home games

DAL: Mavericks are 20-11-2 against the spread in their last 33 road games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers were keyed by their defense in 2019-20, ranking in the top three in overall defensive efficiency (1.07 points allowed per possession). Los Angeles was elite at creating turnovers, snatching the ball away on 15.8 percent of possessions, and the Lakers are strong physically and on the glass. Much of that impact comes from Anthony Davis, who is an elite offensive player as well, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season.

The Lakers can also rely on the steady hand of LeBron James, who produced 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in the opener. Overall, the Lakers were a top six team in offensive rebounding and shooting efficiency last season, and Los Angeles also matches up well with a Dallas team that ranked dead last in defensive turnover rate (11.9 percent) during the 2019-20 campaign.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are dynamic offensively, dating back to the 2019-20 season. Dallas was the NBA's No. 1 offense on a per-possession basis last season, scoring almost 1.17 points on every trip down the floor.

The Mavericks were strong across the board, with Luka Doncic as a rising superstar. Doncic averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in his second NBA season and is seen as a leading MVP candidate as he enters his third year.

In support, the Mavericks have a balanced group of contributors, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber. Hardaway Jr. averaged 15.8 points per game and shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range last year, while Kleber takes on a larger role on both ends in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis.

How to make Lakers vs. Mavericks picks

