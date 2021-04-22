The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening in an important Western Conference showdown. After a win on Wednesday, Dallas is 31-26 on the season, with Los Angeles entering at 35-23 overall. Anthony Davis (calf) is projected to return to action for the Lakers after a 30-game absence. Elsewhere, LeBron James (ankle) is out for Los Angeles, with Marc Gasol (finger) listed as questionable. Maxi Kleber (back) is day-to-day for Dallas, while the status of Kristaps Porzingis will be worth monitoring since this the Mavericks are playing the second half of a back-to-back.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -2

Lakers vs. Mavericks over-under: 217 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -130; Lakers +110

LAL: The Lakers are 18-15 against the spread in conference games

DAL: The Mavericks are 14-20 against the spread in conference games

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is outstanding defensively. The Lakers lead the NBA in overall defensive rating, giving up only 1.06 points per possession this season. Frank Vogel's team also ranks in the top five in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.2 percent), 3-point percentage allowed (34.8 percent), second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game) and turnover creation rate (15.4 percent). The Lakers excel at keeping their opponents away from the free throw line, with a top-10 defensive rebound rate of 74.7 percent for the season.

Los Angeles is also stout in transition, yielding only 12.0 fast break points per game, and the Lakers protect the rim well with 5.3 blocks per contest. Offensively, Los Angeles isn't as dominant, but the Lakers are a top-10 team in both field goal percentage (47.4 percent) and free throw creation rate. The Lakers can also take care of the ball in this matchup against a Dallas team that ranks second-worst in the NBA in forcing turnovers on the defensive end.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are led by a potent offense, and Luka Doncic is the team's centerpiece. Dallas is scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession for the season, and Doncic averages 28.6 points, 8.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. He is flanked by Porzingis, with the big man averaging 20.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest, and the Mavericks rank in the top 10 of the NBA in both effective field goal percentage (54.7 percent) and true shooting percentage (57.9 percent).

Dallas is elite at taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 12.2 percent of offensive possessions, and that helps to maximize their efficiency. On the defensive end, the Mavericks are above-average in limiting opponent shooting efficiency, and this is also a reasonably soft matchup. Los Angeles has been a bottom-five offensive team since James went down with injury and, even with Davis slated the return, the Lakers project to score at a below-average rate -- especially if Davis sees limited minutes.

