The Dallas Mavericks (35-35) will try to get back above the .500 mark when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) on Friday night. Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak with a 137-128 win at San Antonio on Wednesday. Los Angeles has dropped two of its last three games, falling to Houston by four points its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 226.5 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Los Angeles -225, Dallas +185

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles will be happy to return home following a two-game road trip, as it has won three of its last four games at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers picked up a win at Dallas when these teams met on Feb. 26, despite losing LeBron James to a third-quarter foot injury. He has not played since then, but Los Angeles has avoided falling out of the play-in tournament picture.

The Lakers were without fellow star Anthony Davis on Wednesday, as Austin Reaves scored 24 points off the bench and D'Angelo Russell added 18 points. Jarred Vanderbilt posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Davis is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night, while Dallas will continue playing without superstar Luka Doncic due to a thigh injury.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic, Kyrie Irving (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) were all sidelined in the loss to San Antonio on Wednesday, as Christian Wood led the way with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell each scored 22 points, while Reggie Bullock finished with 20 points and 13 boards. The Mavericks are still sitting one game ahead of Los Angeles in the standings, and they won the first two meetings between these teams before losing the third.

Hardaway Jr. and Irving are both questionable to play on Friday night. Los Angeles will be playing without James, who is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Dallas has been the profitable team to back in this head-to-head series, covering the spread in seven of the last eight meetings.

