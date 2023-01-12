The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Lakers for a prime time showdown on Thursday. Dallas is 23-19 overall and 7-13 on the road this season, with the Mavericks coming off back-to-back losses. Los Angeles is 19-22 overall and 10-8 at home. Dwight Powell (hip) is questionable for the Mavericks, with Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor), Josh Green (elbow), and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) ruled out. Patrick Beverley (hip) is listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker IV (knee), and Austin Reaves (hamstring) ruled out.

Mavericks vs. Lakers spread: Mavericks -3

Mavericks vs. Lakers over/under: 235.5 points

Mavericks vs. Lakers money line: Mavericks -155, Lakers +130

Dallas: The Mavericks are 6-14 against the spread in road games

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 9-9 against the spread in home games



Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks have one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic, who is averaging 33.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while engineering a top-tier offense. The Mavericks are scoring 114.8 points per 100 possessions, No. 7 in the NBA, and Dallas is in the top three in free throw creation (26.7 attempts per game) and turnover prevention (12.4 giveaways per game). Los Angeles is in the bottom five in turnover creation, and the Mavericks can be aggressive on offense as a result.

On the other end, Dallas is No. 2 in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (11.0 per game), and the Mavericks rank in the top eight in assists allowed (23.9 per game) and fast break points allowed (12.4 per game).

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have defensive strengths, including a top-eight mark in 3-point accuracy allowed at 34.7%. Los Angeles is in the top five in free throw prevention, yielding fewer than 22 attempts per game, and the Lakers are above-average in defensive rebound rate at 72.3%. Dallas is dead-last in assists per game (21.7) and in the bottom five in free throw accuracy at 74.7%.

On the offensive side, the Lakers are in the top seven in field goal percentage, free throw creation, fast break points, and points in the paint. Los Angeles also has an all-time talent in LeBron James, who is averaging 33.9 points on 57.1% shooting over the last 13 games. James is putting up 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in 2022-23, and he is highly efficient with 51.0% shooting.

