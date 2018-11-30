Lakers vs. Mavericks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Los Angeles Lakers were dismantled earlier this week by the Denver Nuggets, and to make matters worse, Lonzo Ball suffered a sprained ankle in that 117-85 loss. However, the team was able to rebound with a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers, using a strong defensive effort to put the game away. In addition, Ball was able to log 34 minutes to show that he can still shoulder a large work load despite being banged up. LeBron James paced the Lakers with 38 points and it was a welcome sight after scoring a season-low 14 points against the Nuggets earlier in the week.

The Dallas Mavericks enter Friday's game as one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference. Led by rookie sensation Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have won seven of their last eight games and are coming off an impressive 128-108 victory over the Houston Rockets earlier this week. Doncic is currently averaging 19.1 points per game and is certainly staking his claim to being the league's Rookie of the Year.

How to watch Mavericks at Lakers

Date: Friday, Nov. 30

Friday, Nov. 30 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Lakers -4.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Mavericks: On draft night, it was clear how highly regarded Doncic was within the Mavericks organization. Doncic has been as advertised and so much more. The Slovenian forward was been one of the team's top playmakers while also showcasing his ability as a shooter, including nailing a three from the logo earlier this week. The Lakers are certainly going to have their hands full trying to guard Doncic.

Lakers: Los Angeles got it done on the defensive against the Pacers with 14 blocks as a team. Center JaVale McGee registered a team-high four blocks and was very dominant in the first half of Thursday's game. Los Angeles will need to remain strong on the defensive end with playmakers like Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. on Dallas' roster. It's possible that James will be matched up on Doncic quite a bit and that's a matchup that NBA fans are going to love to see.

Game prediction, pick

The Lakers were able to get back on track against the Pacers. However, the Mavericks have been one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference as of late. The line is fairly close, so take the Mavericks on the road with the Lakers in the second leg of a back-to-back.