Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 18-12; Los Angeles 22-7

What to Know

This Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per matchup. They are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Staples Center. Brooklyn knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.

On Tuesday, the Nets narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Phoenix Suns 128-124. Brooklyn was down 75-54 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Their shooting guard James Harden was on fire, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists along with seven boards. That's the third consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least 11 assists. Harden's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, winning 112-104. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 18-12 and the Lakers to 22-7. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.

Mar 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Los Angeles 102

Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113

Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106

Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110

Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99

Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112

Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118

Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101

Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Dennis Schroder: Out (Covid-19)

Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out (Kneecap)

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Brooklyn