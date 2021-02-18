Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 18-12; Los Angeles 22-7

What to Know

This Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooklyn knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.

On Tuesday, the Nets narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Phoenix Suns 128-124. Brooklyn was down 75-54 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Their shooting guard James Harden did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists in addition to seven boards. That's the third consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least 11 assists. Harden's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles netted a 112-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds along with seven dimes.

The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 147-135. In other words, don't count the Lakers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.