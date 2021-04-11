The Saturday night matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets was already missing a whole bunch of starpower, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and James Harden were sidelined due to injuries. Early in the third quarter, things got even worse.

Just a few minutes into the second half, Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both given two technical fouls and ejected from the game. The incident started when Schroder tried to drive to the basket, and Irving was called for a foul. As the Lakers tried to take the ball out of bounds, the two point guards got into it a little bit, and were given double technicals.

The refs and various other players tried to separate the them, and eventually Irving walked away. But he kept talking and soon earned another technical. Schroder was also given another technical at some point in the chaos, though it's not entirely clear what he did to earn further punishment, as the camera wasn't focused on him.

In any case, they were both sent to the locker room early, and Irving tossed his jersey into the stands in frustration. It was the first career ejection for both players, and brought their strong games to an end. Schroder had 19 points and four assists, while Irving was at 18 points and four rebounds.