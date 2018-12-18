Lakers vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, LeBron James predictions from model on 43-25 run

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue their East Coast tour as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Barclays Center. After a shaky start to the season, the Lakers enter Tuesday at 18-12 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The Nets, meanwhile, have surged into the early-season playoff picture in the East with five consecutive wins. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point road favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points is 227.5. Before you make any Lakers vs. Nets picks and predictions of your own, be sure to check out the projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a hot streak on its top-rated NBA picks, entering Week 10 of the season on a strong 43-25 run.

The model is projecting 229 total points in this game, meaning it has a slight lean to the over.

The model has taken Brooklyn's hot streak into account. Offensive explosions have become the norm for the Nets, especially at home. They've gone off for at least 125 points in their past three outings at the Barclays Center -- all wins -- including a 144-point effort against the Hawks on Sunday.

D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging 24.6 points over his past five games, have been two of the biggest offensive catalysts for a Brooklyn squad that has been a pleasant surprise at 13-18 this season after winning just 28 games in all of 2017-18.

But the level of competition steps up a notch Tuesday evening when James and the Lakers converge on the Big Apple.

The Lakers bring a top-10 scoring offense to town with an average of 113.4 points. They've also been strong on the glass with 46.1 rebounds.

It remains to be seen if James (27.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 7.0 apg) has enough of a supporting cast for the Lakers to be a true contender in the West, but L.A. certainly has plenty of firepower. The model says James scores 31 points in 37 minutes on the floor and nearly hits a triple-double with eight rebounds and nine assists.

The model says one side of the spread hits in well over half of simulations.