The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get along without star small forward LeBron James (groin), who may miss up to two weeks, when they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Los Angeles is coming off a 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, while Brooklyn dropped a 105-102 decision to the Charlotte Hornets that same night. The Lakers (40-22), the third seed in the Western Conference, have won eight of nine. The Nets (21-42), who have lost seven in a row, are 9-21 on their home court. Luke Doncic (back) is questionable for Los Angeles. Cam Thomas (hamstring) is among the players out for Brooklyn.

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Los Angeles -6

Lakers vs. Nets over/under: 216 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Los Angeles -246, Brooklyn +200

With James out, the Lakers are hopeful that Doncic will be able to go and carry the team on Monday. In 11 games with the Lakers, all starts, Doncic is averaging 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.5 minutes. In 33 total games on the year, he is averaging 27 points, 8.2 boards and 7.8 assists. He registered a double-double with 32 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in a 113-109 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Also helping power the Los Angeles attack is shooting guard Austin Reaves. The third-year veteran is coming off a 16-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort in Saturday's loss at Boston. He scored 23 points and added six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 111-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 27. In 55 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Small forward Cameron Johnson (knee) missed Saturday's game, but he is off the injury report for this one. He's averaging 19 points per game and is shooting 47.5% from the field. D'Angelo Russell will look to pick up some of the scoring slack with Thomas and others ruled out.

The former Laker, acquired in a trade last month, poured in 28 points with seven assists and six rebounds in the loss to the Hornets on Saturday. In 20 games with the Nets, including 17 starts, Russell is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes. For the year, he has played in 49 games, including 27 starts, and is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

