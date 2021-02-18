The Brooklyn Nets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly-anticipated matchup on Thursday evening. It is the first meeting between these NBA title contenders this season. Brooklyn (18-12) enters on a four-game winning streak, with Los Angeles (22-7) winning eight of its last nine contests. Kevin Durant (ankle) is out for Brooklyn and Anthony Davis (calf) is out for Los Angeles. Kyrie Irving (back) is probable for the Nets and LeBron James (ankle) is probable for the Lakers.

Nets vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -2.5

Nets vs. Lakers over-under: 234 points

Nets vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -140; Nets +120

BKL: The Nets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are almost unguardable on the offensive end. Brooklyn is the third-best offense on a per-possession basis this season, scoring nearly 1.18 points every time they have the ball. Since adding James Harden in mid-January, though, the Nets have been the No. 1 offense in the league, scoring 120.9 points per 100 possessions. Brooklyn leads the NBA in true shooting percentage (62.4 percent) and effective field goal percentage (58.8 percent) with a stellar combination of shot creation and floor spacing.

The Nets are also a top-10 team in generating free throw attempts, and they limit their opponents from getting to the line at the seventh-best rate in the league. While Los Angeles has few weaknesses, one is ball security, as the Lakers turn the ball over on 15.1 percent of possessions. That could provide fuel for Brooklyn's devastating transition offense.

Why the Lakers can cover

The reigning champions are tremendous on both ends, but they are No. 1 in the league on defense. The Lakers are allowing only 105.2 points per 100 possessions, easily lapping the rest of the NBA, and Los Angeles also leads the league in blocked shots (6.1 per game). Frank Vogel's team is No. 4 in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.2 percent) and No. 2 in free throw rate allowed, with a top-10 defensive rebounding rate to boot.

Offensively, James leads a potent attack that scores more than 1.12 points per possession, with top-eight marks in free throw creation and shooting efficiency. The Lakers should also benefit from a shaky Nets defense that is a bottom-unit overall and one of the worst teams in the league in creating havoc, forcing a turnover on only 12.0 percent of possessions in 2020-21.

