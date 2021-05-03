Who's Playing
Denver @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Denver 43-21; Los Angeles 36-28
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting right back to it as they host the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET May 3 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Los Angeles came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, falling 121-114. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Los Angeles was far and away the favorite. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Kyle Kuzma, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 24 points, and center Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 110-104 victory. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 14 rebounds along with seven dimes.
The Lakers are now 36-28 while the Nuggets sit at 43-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.7 on average. But Denver comes into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 115.5. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Denver.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Denver 122 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93
- Sep 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107
- Sep 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108
- Sep 22, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Sep 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103
- Sep 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 114
- Aug 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121
- Feb 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109