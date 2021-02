Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 12-8; Los Angeles 16-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a seven-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-99 on Monday. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and had 21 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Denver and the Utah Jazz on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 128-117 victory at home. Center Nikola Jokic was a one-man wrecking crew for Denver, posting a double-double on 47 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds. Jokic's points were the most he has had all year.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 11-11 against the spread.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over Denver when the two teams previously met in September of last year, winning 117-107. Los Angeles' victory shoved Denver out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Denver.