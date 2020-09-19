The Los Angeles Lakers started slowly in their first two postseason series, but not against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers came out focused and determined for the first game between the two teams on Friday night, and in turn, they pulled out a 126-114 win. Anthony Davis led the way for L.A., as the star big man finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James also added 15 points and 12 assists for the Lakers.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic both had 21 points in Game 1, but ultimately their production wasn't enough, and the Nuggets will now look to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday night. One thing that we know is that the Nuggets won't panic after falling behind early in the series after coming off of two series in which they fell behind 3-1 only to come back and win.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 2 between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Lakers -7.5 | Over/Under: 213.5

Storylines

Lakers: Things went very well for the Lakers in Game 1. LeBron and Davis dominated, and the rest of the guys around them also stepped up. Dwight Howard gave L.A. some major minutes on both sides of the ball, as did Rajon Rondo and Markieff Morris. The Lakers were especially good on the defensive end where they held Denver to 34 percent shooting from long range, and also forced 16 turnovers. They will look for a repeat performance in Game 2, and LeBron will likely have some added motivation as he admitted to being "pissed off" about coming in second in the MVP race.

Nuggets: Denver suffered from some self-inflicted wounds in Game 1, as they struggled with foul trouble and turnover issues throughout the course of the contest. Moving forward, they will have to correct both of those issues if they want to have a chance against the LeBron-led Lakers. The Nuggets will also need some more members of their supporting cast to step up. Murray, Jokic, and Michael Porter Jr. were the only three Nuggets to score in double-figures in Game 1. That's not going to get the job done.

Prediction

The Lakers looked like the superior team in Game 1, and there's no reason to expect that to change in Game 2. The Lakers have the two best players in the series in James and Davis, and they have several big bodies to throw at Jokic to make things tough for him offensively. The Lakers are comprised of a lot of veterans with ample postseason experience, and that will continue to pay dividends. Pick: Lakers -7.5