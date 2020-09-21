The Los Angeles Lakers started slowly in their first two postseason series, but that hasn't been the case against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals The Lakers pulled out an impressive 126-114 win in Game 1 of the series, and followed it up with a 105-103 victory in Game 2, thanks to Anthony Davis' buzzer-beating 3. The All-Star big man has been having his way on the offensive end against Denver in the series so far, as he has tallied 68 points through two games of action.

Moving forward, the Nuggets will have to try to find a way to slow Davis and limit his production if they want to climb back into the series. One thing we know is this team won't panic after falling behind early in the series, especially after rallying from two 3-1 deficits.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22 | 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 22 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Lakers -6.5 | Over/Under: 214

Storylines

Lakers: Things have gone well for the Lakers in the series so far. LeBron and Davis have dominated, and the rest of the guys around them have also stepped up. Dwight Howard has given L.A. some major minutes on both sides of the ball, as has Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers have been especially good on the defensive end, holding Denver to 34 percent shooting from long range in both of the first two games. They have also made things tough on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and so far other members of the Nuggets haven't been able to step up. L.A. will look to keep it rolling in Game 3.

Nuggets: Denver has to at least feel good about being able to come back and make it competitive at the end of Game 2 after being down for the majority of the game. Ultimately, though, it couldn't get the job done. Moving forward in the series the Nuggets will need to take better care of the ball, as they have 37 turnovers through the first two games. They will also need some more members of their supporting cast to step up. Murray, Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were the only three Nuggets to score in double figures in both Game 1 and 2. That's not going to get the job done.

Prediction, Picks

Through two games the Lakers have looked like the superior team, and there's no reason to expect that to change in Game 3. The Lakers have the two best players in the series in James and Davis, and their supporting cast has done a better job of stepping up thus far. In Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee and Davis, the Lakers have several big bodies to throw at Jokic to make things tough for him, and that has slowed Denver's overall offensive attack. The Nuggets will need other guys to get it going in Game 3 if they're going to pull out a win.