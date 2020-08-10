Watch Now: NBA Recap: T.J. Warren Continues To Shine In Win Over Lakers ( 1:25 )

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. The Lakers have clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the Western Conference, but have lost four of six games inside the NBA bubble. Denver is one game behind the second spot in the West and has won three of five seeding games.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over-under: 221 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -200, Denver 175

What you need to know about the Nuggets

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately scored a 134-132 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Denver got back in the game with a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 29-15 deficit. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards in addition to seven assists. Denver held on for the win after squandering a six-point lead with 19 seconds left in regulation. Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Jamal Murray returned on Saturday after missing four straight games with a hamstring injury. Murray had 23 points, grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and added eight assists. He hit a key three-pointer in the second overtime.

The Nuggets won without Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip), who both sat out for the fifth straight game. Both players are expected to be out on Monday.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers fell 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. LeBron James had 31 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds. Anthony Davis missed 11 of 14 shots from the field and finished with eight points. Quinn Cook had 21.

It was the Lakers' third consecutive loss since clinching the top seed in the Western Conference. After beating the Jazz on Aug. 3 to lock up the top seed, they lost in double digits to the Thunder and Rockets before the Pacers defeat.

