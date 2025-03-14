The Denver Nuggets (42-24) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (40-24) in a conference tilt on Friday. The Nuggets have lost two of their last three games. On Wednesday, Denver was blown out 115-95 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are winless on this four-game road trip, dropping three games in a row. The Milwaukee Bucks beat Los Angeles 126-106 on Thursday. LeBron James (groin) has been ruled out for the Lakers. Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Denver.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., is at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 14-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -14

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 231.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -893, Los Angeles +594

LAL: Lakers are 35-28-1 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 32-32-1 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an all-around force that Los Angeles leans on for playmaking and scoring, especially with James out of the lineup. Doncic puts up 27.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. The 26-year-old has compiled at least 30 points in four of his last five games. In the Feb. 22 win over the Nuggets, Doncic totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Austin Reaves provides this team with another three-level scorer who can facilitate. Reaves logs 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. In the March 10 loss to the Nets, Reaves had 17 points and 10 assists. This was his fifth double-double this season with 10-plus assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to be an impactful playmaker for Denver. Jokic currently ranks third in the NBA in points (29) and rebounds (12.9) while being second in assists (10.4). He's also 10th in the league in field-goal percentage (57.7%). In his last outing, Jokic racked up 34 points, eight boards and four assists. He's scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is able to stretch the floor as a shooter and has a solid mid-range game. Porter Jr. averages 18.3 points, seven rebounds, and shoots 40% from downtown. On March 9 against the Thunder, he finished with 24 points and 15 boards. That marked his 12th double-double this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

