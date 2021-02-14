The Los Angeles Lakers take aim at their eighth consecutive victory when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles (21-6) completed a perfect five-game homestand with a 115-105 victory over Memphis on Friday. The Nuggets (14-11, meanwhile, have posted back-to-back victories following a three-game skid that started with a 21-point drubbing by the Lakers on Feb. 4.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Ball Center in Denver. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a three-point favorite, while the over-under is 217 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Nuggets over-under: 217 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Lakers -150, Denver +130

LAL: The Lakers are averaging 11 made 3-pointers to rank 26th in the league

DEN: The Nuggets are fourth in the NBA in scoring at 115.2 points per game

Why the Lakers can cover



LeBron James came up shy of his third triple-double in five games Friday vs. Memphis, a stretch that started when he went for 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Nuggets. He also had a pair of triple-doubles in the five-game series against the Nuggets in last season's Western Conference Finals. Over his last five games, James is averaging 28.2 points, 9.6 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Forward Kyle Kuzma notched his seventh double-double of the season and second in three games, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in Friday's victory. He has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games, including a season-high five in a row. Montrezl Harrell has also been productive off the bench, scoring in double figures in six of the past seven games and shooting at least 50 percent in each.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic had a span of nine consecutive double-doubles snapped when he managed only 13 points and nine rebounds in the last meeting against the Lakers. It was an atypical performance sandwiched between 50 and 47-point outings for Jokic, who was one assist shy of a triple-double in Friday's two-point win over Oklahoma City. He is averaging a career-high 26.7 points after scoring at least 35 in four of the last seven games.

Guard Jamal Murray bounced back from an eight-point dud against Cleveland by collecting 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in Friday's victory. He scored 20 points against the Lakers 10 days ago and was a nemesis against them in last season's playoffs, averaging 25.0 points and 7.4 assists. Michael Porter Jr. scored a combined 34 points in the last two games after tallying just eight in three straight.

