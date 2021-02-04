The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high after recording five victories on their seven-game trek to improve to an NBA-best 12-2 on the road this season. The defending league champions have been mediocre at home, however, splitting their eight games on their own court. The Lakers (16-6) attempt to improve that mark as they begin a five-game homestand Thursday against the Denver Nuggets (12-8). Gary Harris (adductor) is out for Denver.

Tip-off at Staples Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a five-point favorite, while the over-under is 219.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Los Angeles -5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over-under: 219.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -200, Denver +175

LAL: The Lakers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-1 ATS in their last seven overall contests

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles ended its road trip with back-to-back wins, including a 107-99 triumph in Atlanta on Monday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points while LeBron James finished just shy of a double-double, scoring 21 points while dishing out nine assists. The four-time NBA MVP was limited to nine points over the first three quarters before turning it on in the fourth.

The Lakers lead the league with an average of 104 points allowed per game and have kept their opponents under triple digits in each of their last two contests. With Monday's victory, Los Angeles extended its streak to 31 consecutive wins when holding its opponent to less than 100 points. The Lakers recorded seven blocked shots against the Hawks and entered Wednesday tied for third in the league with six per game.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is well-rested after having its meeting with Detroit on Monday postponed due to ongoing contact tracing within the Pistons' roster. The Nuggets last played on Sunday, when they registered a 128-117 home victory that ended Utah's 11-game winning streak. Nikola Jokic came up with another magnificent performance, matching his career high with 47 points while pulling down 12 rebounds.

The 25-year-old is averaging 26.8 points per game, hitting double digits in each of his 20 contests while scoring at least 20 on all but four occasions. Jokic is first in the NBA with 20 double-doubles and entered Wednesday one behind Dallas' Luka Doncic for the league lead in triple-doubles with five. The Nuggets are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA with an average of 116.6 points as they are making a sizzling 48.3 percent of their field goals.

