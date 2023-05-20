The 2023 NBA Western Conference finals continues with a high-profile matchup on Saturday evening. Crypto.com Arena hosts Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Denver leads the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin after a narrow win in Game 2 on Thursday. LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with Mo Bamba (ankle) ruled out. Denver enters with a clean injury report.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 5.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds.

The model entered the conference finals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 72-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Lakers -260, Nuggets +210

DEN: The Nuggets are 21-25 against the spread in road games

LAL: The Lakers are 27-21 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense is incredibly potent, providing an impressive baseline for the team's overall profile. The Nuggets lead the 2023 NBA playoffs in scoring 118.9 points per 100 possessions, including 1.20 points per possession against a fantastic Lakers defense. Denver is shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range in the postseason, and the Nuggets are converting more than 41% of 3-point attempts in the series.

The Nuggets also excel in taking care of the ball, committing only 11.8 turnovers per game during the playoffs, and Denver is averaging 28.0 assists per contest over the first two games against Los Angeles. The Nuggets also produce second-chance points with a 31% offensive rebound rate in the playoffs, and no team is averaging more points in the paint (52.8 per game) during the postseason than Denver. Denver is also focused on taking advantage of transition opportunities, averaging 17.0 fast break points per game in the playoffs and 20.5 fast break points per game against Los Angeles. See which team to back here.

Why the Lakers can cover

While Los Angeles faces a difficult situation with a 2-0 series deficit, the Lakers are dominant at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 6-0 at home during the playoffs, out-scoring opponents by 17.7 points per 100 possessions. That level of dominance should inspire confidence for Los Angeles, and the Lakers have strong metrics on both ends of the floor. Los Angeles is averaging 24.4 free throw attempts, 16.4 fast break points, 50.0 points in the paint and 25.1 assists per game during the playoffs. The Lakers are also committing only 12.4 turnovers per game, a stellar figure, and Los Angeles is converting more than 49% of field goal attempts against Denver.

James is a proven playoff entity, and Davis has been one of the best players in the postseason. Davis is averaging 29 points and 12 rebounds per game in the series, and he is leading the 2023 NBA playoffs with 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game. Davis anchors a defense that is holding opponents to only 1.08 points per possession in the playoffs, including 0.98 points per possession in home games. See which team to back here.

