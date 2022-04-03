The Los Angeles Lakers are in desperation mode as they host the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Western Conference matchup. The Lakers hope to snap a five-game losing streak in Sunday's game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles (31-46) needs to move up one spot from its 11th position to make the West's play-in tournament for the postseason, with the season ending next Sunday. The Nuggets (46-32) are looking to stay out of that predicament, but they are just two games ahead of Minnesota in the sixth position in the West. The No. 7 through No. 10-seeds will participate in the play-in tournament.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 231.5. Before you make any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 83-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets, and just locked in its picks and NBA prediction. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Denver -2.5

Nuggets vs. Lakers over-under: 231.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Denver -135, Los Angeles +115

DEN: The Nuggets are 21-29 ATS as a favorite, but 9-10 in their road games

LAL: The Lakers are 17-18 ATS this season as an underdog (5-5 at home)

Why the Nuggets can cover



Denver has the favorite for league MVP on its side, and it is a strong shooting team facing an L.A. squad that struggles on defense. Nikola Jokic is the -240 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to earn the league honor. He had 38 points and 18 rebounds on Friday night, but the Nuggets lost 136-30 to Minnesota to snap a three-game win streak. He leads the team in scoring (26.6 points per game), assists (eight) and rebounds (13.6). The Serbian star also shoots 58 percent, the seventh-best mark in the NBA, as the Nuggets shoot 48.1 percent from the floor to rank second.

The Nuggets are 24-16 on the road this season (21-19 ATS), and they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven on the road against a team with a winning home record. The Lakers have really struggled on defense, with opponents shooting 46.8 percent (22nd in NBA) and averaging 114.6 points (26th) against them.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers haven't been playing great defense, but they score just one point fewer than the Nuggets. LeBron James leads the league in scoring (30.3 points), and he will be motivated to snap the team's slide in front of the home crowd and get back in the playoff race. He scored 38 points in a 114-11 loss to the Pelicans on Friday night. Anthony Davis, who averages 23.1 points and 9.8 rebounds, returned from a long-term injury Friday night and had 23 points and 12 boards. He should help bolster the defense, as he averages 2.3 of L.A.'s 5.2 blocks per game (seventh in NBA).

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in its last five games when playing with one day of rest, and it should be able to get some offense on the fast break. The Lakers are fifth in the league in fast-break points (15.5), while Denver allows 12.9 per game (19th). L.A. is also a strong shooting team, ranking eighth in field-goal percentage (46.8) and making 54.5 percent of its two-point tries (sixth).

How to make Nuggets vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.