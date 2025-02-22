The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA Western Conference rivalry game on Saturday at Ball Arena. Denver is 37-19 overall and 20-8 at home, while Los Angeles is 33-21 overall and 14-14 on the road. Both teams enter this matchup coming off wins. On Feb. 20, the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-102 behind 40 points from LeBron James. The Nuggets notched a 129-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game behind another dominant performance from reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. James (foot) and Luka Doncic (calf) are both listed as probable for Los Angeles.

Tipoff in Denver is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 7 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 241.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season on a 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. It's also 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Nuggets -7

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 241.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Nuggets -270, Lakers +218

Nuggets vs. Lakers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are healthier than the Lakers are this point in the season, and are looking to make a second half push towards the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Denver is currently in a tie with Memphis for the No. 2 seed in the conference, and it trails first place Oklahoma City by 8.5 games. The Nuggets are 9-1 in their last 10 games, and have won five straight against the Lakers.

Jokic, who has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, powers the Nuggets. Jokic enters Saturday averaging 29.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. His supporting cast is led by guard Jamal Murray, who is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have won seven of their last 10, and currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles is coming off a hard fought 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, which served as a nice bounce back to the team's disappointing 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. James scored 40 points in the win over Portland.

Doncic continues to work his way into the mix and he could see his minutes expand on Saturday. The team is being cautious and limiting Doncic's workload, but in a game of this magnitude, the team is expected to lean on the five-time NBA All-Star. In three games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. James leads the team, averaging 24.7 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game.

How to make Nuggets vs. Lakers picks

