Lakers vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Two teams currently in the playoff picture in the Western Conference will face off against each other when the Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Nuggets enter the evening in the third spot in the West with a 13-7 record, while the Lakers are stationed at seventh at 11-8.

The meeting between the two teams is the second of the season, as the Lakers bested the Nuggets, 121-114, back in October. After Tuesday night, they have one more meeting in March. The Nuggets enter the evening riding a three-game winning streak, while the Lakers will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Magic in Orlando on Sunday.

How to watch Lakers at Nuggets

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 27

Tuesday, Nov. 27 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado



Gametracker Odds: Nuggets -3.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Nuggets: Denver has had an up-and-down season thus far. The Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak entering Tuesday night, but prior to that streak, the Nuggets lost six out of seven after starting the season 9-1. Despite some inconsistencies, the Nuggets boast both a top-10 offense and defense and look like a more formidable squad than the team that failed to make the playoffs last season.

Lakers: After a slow start to the season, the Lakers have turned things around in recent weeks, and they will look to bounce back from a loss to Orlando and continue to build momentum against the Nuggets on Tuesday night. With Rajon Rondo still sidelined with a broken hand, the Lakers will have to continue to rely on LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, and others to keep the ball moving on offense.

Game prediction, pick

The Nuggets are favored in this one, and for good reason. Denver is an especially tough place to play due to the altitude, and the home crowd has helped their team this season as well. The Nuggets are 8-3 within the friendly confines of the Pepsi Center this season, while the Lakers are just 5-4 on the road. If you add in the fact that the Nuggets will be looking to get back at the Lakers after losing to them earlier this season, and the absence of Rondo, the odds appear to be stacked against the Lakers in this one.