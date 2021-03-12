Who's Playing

Indiana @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Indiana 16-19; Los Angeles 24-13

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET March 12 at Staples Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Indiana came up short against the Denver Nuggets last week, falling 113-103. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 123-120 defeat against the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday. The Lakers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 28 points and nine assists, and center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Indiana is now 16-19 while Los Angeles sits at 24-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers enter the matchup with 5.94 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Lakers are even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.14 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.