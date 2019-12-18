Lakers vs. Pacers: LeBron James can't stop making highlight-reel plays, throws sweet behind-the-head dime

LeBron James is rejuvenated. Whether it was the extra rest from his injury-shortened season, his desire to get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in over a decade or the excitement of Anthony Davis' arrival in the summer, the reason doesn't really matter. What does is the fact that LeBron is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

While the main positive outcome for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans is that they've gotten off to a terrific 24-3 start that's good enough for the best record in the league, there's been an added benefit for fans of the entire league: LeBron has been a highlight-reel machine this season. He always is, to be fair, but he's been taking things up a notch over the first few months this season.

He kept things up on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers with two brilliant plays in the first half.

Late in the first quarter, he cut into the lane and took a pass from Alex Caruso and exploded towards the basket. With multiple Pacers defenders in his way, it looked like he might get stuck in mid-air, or have to throw up an off-balance shot. Instead, he reminded us that he's perhaps the greatest passer of all-time. As Myles Turner rose to contest what he expected to be a shot, LeBron flipped the ball behind his head to Dwight Howard, who threw down the powerful slam.

Simply throwing a pass like that is impressive enough, but LeBron only added to the difficulty by doing it completely blind. Just look at the still image from the pass, it's unbelievable.

If that wasn't enough, he was back at it again early in the second quarter. This time, he was the one throwing down the dunk. As Rajon Rondo controlled the ball on the wing, LeBron put his fifth-grade fundamentals to use by executing a perfect back cut on Justin Holiday to get open. His next move, though, isn't one they teach that early. Taking off for the rim, he caught the lob from Rondo in mid-air and threw down a smooth reverse alley-oop.

The pass to Howard was obviously the star of the show, but the dunk wasn't too shabby either. Taken together, they're another reminder of LeBron's incredible talent and feel for the game. No one else in the league could make both of those plays, let alone within a few minutes of each other.