The Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) have the Indiana Pacers (29-21) coming into town for a cross-conference matchup on Saturday. Both teams head into this game with momentum. The Pacers have won five of their last six games. On Thursday, Indiana beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-112. Meanwhile, the Lakers are on a four-game win streak. On Thursday, Los Angeles knocked off the Golden State Warriors 120-112. Luka Doncic (calf) will not make his debut for the Lakers in this one as Los Angeles is targeting Monday. LeBron James (ankle) is doubtful, while Austin Reaves (elbow) and Mark Williams (trade pending) are questionable. Myles Turner (head) is out for Indiana.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is at 4 p.m. ET. Indiana is a 4-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Pacers:

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -4

Lakers vs. Pacers over/under: 231.5 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -167, Lakers +140

LAL: The Lakers are 25-22-1 against the spread this season

IND: The Pacers are 24-24-1 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers made a huge splash at the trade deadline, but Saturday's lineup will have to be pieced together due to injuries and trade completions. If Reaves can go, he'll be the go-to scoring options since he's averaging 18.5 points per game. He's helped carry the offense during this roster transition, averaging 23.3 points in his last three games.

Despite all the changes in recent weeks, the Lakers have covered in four straight. Their defense has been strong, giving up just 106 points per game during that span. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers with a downhill scorer. Siakam has a good touch around the rim and rebounds the ball well. He leads the team in points (20.7) and rebounds (7.4). In his last game, Siakam racked up 33 points and 11 rebounds. This was his eighth double-double this season.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a pass-first playmaker in the backcourt. Haliburton logs 17.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while being fifth in the NBA in assists (8.5). The Iowa State product has racked up at least eight assists in 10 of his last 15 games. On Feb. 1 versus the Atlanta Hawks, Haliburton had 17 points and nine assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pacers vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Lakers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pacers vs. Lakers on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.