Lakers vs. Pacers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 17 predictions from proven model on 16-7 roll

Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Pacers are feeling good after winning three straight entering Tuesday's action, but that's nothing compared to L.A.'s seven-game win streak. The Lakers have won 17 of their last 18 games, which gives them the best record (24-3) in the NBA. L.A. may be without star big man Anthony Davis (ankle), who is listed as questionable on Tuesday. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) has already been ruled out, so the additional loss of AD would put L.A. thin at the four spot.

Tip-off for this one is set for 7 p.m ET from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a four-point favorite, while the over-under is 211 in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds.

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Pacers over-under: 211 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: L.A. -185, Indiana +155

LAL: The Lakers are 16-11 against the spread this year

IND: The Pacers have covered in three straight games

Why the Lakers can cover

The model is well aware that the Lakers have been a much better team than Indiana this season. While the Pacers have been solid across the board, Los Angeles ranks ahead of them in defensive efficiency (second-best in the NBA), offensive efficiency (fifth), and rebounding rate (third). The Lakers and Bucks are the only two teams to rank top-five in each category.

And while the absence of Davis would certainly make things more difficult, James has been playing at such a high level lately that he could still carry the Lakers in any matchup. Over his past five games, James is averaging 30 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, while shooting 52 percent from the field and a ridiculous 46 percent from beyond the arc. The Pacers have solid post and guard defenders, but they don't have anyone who matches up well with James.

Why the Pacers can cover

The model is also well aware that while Los Angeles has been the better team on the year, the Pacers might not have to deal with that version of the Lakers on Tuesday. The line would seem to suggest that Davis is at legitimate risk of missing this game. Also, the Lakers just haven't been the same dominant force when playing away from the Staples Center. While L.A. has covered the spread in 67 percent of their home games, their cover rate has dropped to just 53 percent when playing as the away team.

Meanwhile, Indiana's point differential is up from +3.3 on the road to +6.6 at home, and it has covered the spread in 61.5 percent of home games. Indiana also boasts intimidating rim protection that should help in a matchup against LeBron. Starting center Myles Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last year, and the Pacers have held opponents to the third-lowest field goal percentage at the rim this season.

How to make Lakers vs. Pacers picks

