The Los Angeles Lakers aim to get back on track when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Lakers are 43-28 overall and 15-19 on the road, while the Pacers are 42-29 overall and 24-9 at home. The Lakers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Orlando Magic 118-106 on Monday. The Pacers are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race and currently riding a five-game winning streak. Indiana defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-103 in their last outing on March 24. LeBron James (groin) is questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. L.A. is at -119 on the money line (risk $119 to win $100), with Indiana at +100 (risk $100 to win $100).

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Lakers vs. Pacers over/under: 236.5 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Los Angeles -119, Indiana +100

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are headed into Wednesday's game looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They fell 118-106 to the Magic, despite entering that contest as 3.5-point favorites. Luka Doncic scored 32 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Lakers are still finding their footing with their new core, led by Doncic and LeBron James. In 18 games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 27.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. James, who is questionable for this matchup, has per game averages of 24.9 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.1 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, the Pacers came tearing into Monday's game with four straight wins , and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 119-103 win over Minnesota. Indiana pushed the score to 95-73 by the end of the third, a deficit Minnesota cut but never quite recovered from.

Tyrese Haliburton was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double with 24 points and 11 assists. He has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more assists in each of the last 11 games he's played. Power forward Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 20.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

