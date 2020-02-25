Lakers vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 25-32; Los Angeles 43-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New Orleans will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.96 points per game.

New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors on the road on Sunday as they won 115-101. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 assists in addition to seven rebounds, and small forward Zion Williamson, who had 28 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. Small forward LeBron James and power forward Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 29 points and nine assists in addition to eight boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards. That's six consecutive double-doubles for AD.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 25-32 and Los Angeles to 43-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 8.53. In other words, the Pelicans will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.