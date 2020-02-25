Lakers vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Lakers vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New Orleans 25-32; Los Angeles 43-12
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New Orleans will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.96 points per game.
New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors on the road on Sunday as they won 115-101. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 assists in addition to seven rebounds, and small forward Zion Williamson, who had 28 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Lakers escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. Small forward LeBron James and power forward Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 29 points and nine assists in addition to eight boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards. That's six consecutive double-doubles for AD.
The wins brought New Orleans up to 25-32 and Los Angeles to 43-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 8.53. In other words, the Pelicans will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $105.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 238
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 123 vs. New Orleans 113
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Embiid clarifies 'best in world' comment
Embiid claimed that comment was blown out of proportion
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 25 lineups, best picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Bucks vs. Raptors game 10,000 times.
-
Pacers vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Pacers vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Embiid scores career high 49 vs. Hawks
Embiid said he was 'having fun like the old days' as he led the Sixers to victory
-
Beal matches Kobe with 50-point feat
Beal finished with 55 points in the Wizards' loss to the Bucks, a night after scoring 53 against...
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game