Through 3 Quarters

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Los Angeles Lakers 97-67 three quarters in.

Small forward Brandon Ingram (17 points), shooting guard CJ McCollum (16 points), and center Jonas Valanciunas (15 points) have been the top scorers for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four. Small forward Tony Snell is also in foul trouble with four.

Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Carmelo Anthony and small forward LeBron James. The former has 13 points in addition to five rebounds, while the latter has 21 points along with five boards.

New Orleans' lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 24-36; Los Angeles 27-32

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Crypto.com Arena. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 105-102 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. This is Los Angeles' third heartbreak in a row against Los Angeles following a 111-110 defeat earlier this month. The losing side was boosted by center Dwight Howard, who dropped a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 117-102 win on the road. Shooting guard CJ McCollum and small forward Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former had 32 points along with six rebounds and the latter had 28 points and seven assists along with five boards. The game made it McCollum's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Lakers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $11.22

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 21 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Avery Bradley: Out (Knee)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for New Orleans