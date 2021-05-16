The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 31-40 overall and 18-17 at home, while the Lakers are 41-30 overall and 20-15 on the road. Los Angeles has won seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Lakers:

Pelicans vs. Lakers spread: Pelicans +7.5

Pelicans vs. Lakers over-under: 223 points

Pelicans vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -355, Pelicans +295

What you need to know about the Pelicans

It was close but no cigar for the Pelicans as they fell 125-122 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 30 points in addition to five boards.

The Pelicans are just 1-4 in their last five games, but they've been profitable against the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, New Orleans is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 games overall. The Pelicans are also 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games played in May.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers bagged a 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis did his thing and dropped a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds along with five dimes. For the season, Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Lakers feature the NBA's second-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 106.9 points per game. Los Angeles has won five of its last seven games, but the Lakers are just 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road.

How to make Lakers vs. Pelicans picks

