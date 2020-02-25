Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from simulation on 47-30 roll

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-12) will host Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans (25-32) on Tuesday. Both teams have clean injury reports coming in, meaning Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis will face off for the first time. The Lakers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings, while the Pelicans enter the evening in 10th place, three games behind the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed.

Tip-off for this one is set for 10 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as eight-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is 240.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -8

Lakers vs. Pelicans over-under: 240.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -349, New Orleans +277

NOP: The Pelicans have won five of the past six games.

LAL: The Lakers have covered just 48 percent of spreads when playing as favorites.

Why the Lakers can cover

The model is well aware that while New Orleans has played better lately, but it has come against the likes of the Warriors, Bulls, and Trail Blazers. Will their 20th-ranked defense allow New Orleans to contend with a more complete team like the Lakers?

Davis has averaged 44 points and 11 rebounds in two rematches against his old team so far this season, and the addition of Williamson doesn't seem like enough to slow down the bigger and more experienced player in AD. Davis has looked energized coming out of the All-Star Break, averaging 30 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks. His defensive impact has been on another level in his first season in L.A., and his length could give Williamson a lot of trouble.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Pelicans spread. The model has also considered that the Pelicans are 1-0-1 against the spread when facing the Lakers this season, despite missing Williamson for both games and both Lonzo Ball and Derrick Favors for another. Holiday has been the x-factor, taking full advantage of L.A.'s weak guard play. He's averaged 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals against L.A., and he is rolling entering Tuesday's action.

The model is also aware that this Pelicans squad has traveled quite well this season. Their 56 percent cover rate against the spread when playing on the road is the eighth-best mark in the NBA, and they're 11-2-2 ATS in their past 15 road games.

