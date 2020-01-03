Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from model on 23-11 run

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Lakers have bounced back from a loss on Christmas Day to take three-straight games entering Friday's action. They remain atop the Western Conference with a 27-7 record. It has been a tough year for the Pelicans, who have dealt with an assortment of injuries all season. The team is the healthiest it has been at the moment though, and the result is a four-game winning streak.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 10.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 224.5 in the latest Pelicans vs Lakers odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Pelicans vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -10.5

Pelicans vs. Lakers over-under: 224.5 points

Pelicans vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -676, New Orleans +483

NOP: The Pelicans have the NBA's third-worst road against the spread cover rate (38%).

LAL: The Lakers are just 1-3 against the spread in home games over the past two weeks.

Why the Lakers can cover

The model is well aware of what a mismatch this is on paper. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA with a +7.2 point differential, while New Orleans is just 23rd at -4.1. The Lakers rank fourth in defensive efficiency and rebounding rate, and they're fifth in offensive efficiency; all of which rank well above the Pelicans.

No matter what metric you use, the Lakers stand out as clearly the superior team in this matchup. They also present major matchup problems for the Pelicans, who like to play small. L.A. plays some of the biggest lineups in the NBA, featuring two players who will have a size advantage over New Orleans' center on the court almost at all times. Anthony Davis put up 41 points against his former team just over a month ago, and he could go for a repeat performance on Friday. The Pelicans simply have no answer for him on the roster.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model is well aware that while the Pelicans' season long numbers are rough, they have played extended stretches without the services of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Derrick Favors, and no player has been immune to the injury bug. Jrue Holiday has missed two games and is still the team leader in games and minutes played. It has just been that kind of a year for the Pelicans. The team is healthy for this one though, and with an average point differential of +15.3 against playoff contenders like the Rockets, Pacers, and Nuggets over the past three games, New Orleans' confidence has to be at an all-time high entering Friday's matchup against the Lakers.

