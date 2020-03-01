Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from simulation on 47-30 roll

The Los Angeles Lakers look to get back on track after having their seven-game winning streak snapped when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Lakers (45-13) are 31-7 against conference foes, while the Pelicans (26-33) are 16-22 against Western Conference opponents. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center.

Los Angeles leads the all-time series 38-22. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 234.5. Before making any Pelicans vs. Lakers picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Pelicans. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Lakers vs. Pelicans:

Lakers vs. Pelicans spread: Lakers -2.5

Lakers vs. Pelicans over-under: 234.5 points

Lakers vs. Pelicans money line: Lakers -136, Pelicans +114

LAL: Seventh in the NBA in points per game at 114

NO: Third in the league in 3-point percentage at 37.5

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have not lost back-to-back games since late January and finished February going 9-2. Since the Pelicans' move to New Orleans from Charlotte, the Lakers have gone 17-11 at Smoothie King Center. Los Angeles is 4-1 in its past five road games and has already clinched its first winning season since 2012-13. The Lakers are the top shooting team in the league, connecting on 48.7 percent of their field goals.

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring at 26.6 points per game and is averaging 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. In just under 25 minutes against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Davis connected for 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He has scored in double-figures in 16 consecutive games and has torched the Pelicans this season, scoring 46, 41 and 21 for an average of 36 per game.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Even so, the Lakers aren't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Pelicans spread. That's because New Orleans has been a different team since rookie Zion Williamson joined them. Since entering the lineup Jan. 22 after beginning the season on the injured list, the Pelicans are 8-6 after an 18-27 start to move to within 2.5 games from the final playoff spot in the West.

Williamson has stepped in and is averaging 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds, including a season-high 32 points in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 13. He has two double-doubles, a 21-point, 10-rebound performance against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 2, and a 21-point, 11-rebound game against Boston on Jan. 26. He poured in 29 points in a loss to the Lakers at Los Angeles last week. He has not scored fewer than 14 points in any game and no fewer than 20 since Jan. 31.

How to make Lakers vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it's calling for eight players to hit double-figures. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,000 on its NBA picks this year, and find out.